Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-295 in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  November 9, 2024 5:16pm EST
WASHINGTON - A massive tractor-trailer fire shut down I-295 in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning. 

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the fire around 10 a.m. on Nov. 9. The blaze from the tractor-trailer refrigerator truck produced a significant amount of black smoke, which was visible from a distance. 

The burned remains of the truck continued to smolder and Hazmat had to come on scene to prevent diesel runoff from entering sewers.

A D.C. Fire wrecker was also called to assist with removal of product, which are frozen foods.

The fire was controlled quickly and removed from the roadway. 