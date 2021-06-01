Tractor trailer fire out; traffic still delayed on I-95 southbound in Prince William County

A fiery crash involving a tractor trailer created massive delays on I-95 southbound in Prince William County on Tuesday.

The tractor trailer was engulfed in flames when emergency crews and law enforcement arrived on the scene.

A look from SkyFox shows that the fire is largely under control, but the delays are still in effect, according to Virginia State Police.

At least one person suffered injuries and needed to be airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.