Family pleads for change on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge after third deadly crash in a year

For the third time in a year, a crash on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge has taken a person’s life.

And the family of Debbie Talbot is pleading with drivers – and the county – to bring it to a halt.

The family planted a sign on the roadway three weeks ago, as they marked the anniversary of Debbie’s death.

On Sunday, another young woman was killed in a crash on Cardinal Drive and Swan Way.

Police say Thrya Sefah Addai, 32, of Woodbridge died when a 2006 Nissan Altima she was in struck a Toyota Camry from behind.

The Altima was speeding when it struck the Camry. Two people were thrown from the vehicle, a third crawled away from it. The driver of the Camry was not injured.

Slow down you don’t want it to be your loved one," said Lauren Talbot.

Debbie Talbot left behind her daughter, Lauren, a son and her husband Kevin along with an army of friends and family when she was struck and killed last May.

The crash happened just two days after she complained to police herself about speeding cars on Cardinal Drive.

Since Debbie’s death the county has stepped up traffic enforcement, putting up speed boards and conducting a study that found no excessive speeding.

But Board Supervisor Victor Angry acknowledges there is a problem.

"Many people speed on that road. That’s not slowing anybody down," said Board Supervisor Victor Angry.

The speed limit is currently 45 miles per hour — Angry agrees something has to be done to make Cardinal Drive safer. The Talbots want to see it happen before another life is lost.