Video: Driver ‘doing doughnuts’ on Jefferson Davis Highway crashes into cop car

A driver’s ‘doughnut’ antics on Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge ended when he crashed into a police vehicle Wednesday night – and another motorist caught the whole thing on camera.

Some of the video recorded by FOX 5 viewer Muhammad Taqi shows the other driver holding up traffic while spins in the middle of the roadway.

Another clip showed police taking the man into custody, but there’s no word on what kind of charges the man might face, or if anyone was injured.

FOX 5 has reached out to police for additional details.