Expand / Collapse search

Video: Driver ‘doing doughnuts’ on Jefferson Davis Highway crashes into cop car

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 14 hours ago
Woodbridge
FOX 5 DC

Woodbridge driver doughnut run ends in crash with cop car

A driver in Woodbridge held up traffic by doing doughnuts until his vehicle crashed into a police car Wednesday evening. (Courtesy: Muhammad Taqi)

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A driver’s ‘doughnut’ antics on Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge ended when he crashed into a police vehicle Wednesday night – and another motorist caught the whole thing on camera.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Some of the video recorded by FOX 5 viewer Muhammad Taqi shows the other driver holding up traffic while spins in the middle of the roadway.

Doughnuts on Jefferson Davis Highway halt traffic

FOX 5 viewer Muhammad Taqi caught a driver holding up traffic by doing doughnuts on Jefferson Davis Highway Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Woodbridge man repeatedly spied on women at Stafford gym before crashing through ceiling: cops

Another clip showed police taking the man into custody, but there’s no word on what kind of charges the man might face, or if anyone was injured.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

FOX 5 has reached out to police for additional details.

Woodbridge driver taken into custody after crashing into police car

A Woodbridge driver's doughnut antics came to an abrupt halt when he crashed into a police car and was taken into custody. (Courtesy: Muhammad Taqi)