Tractor-trailer fire near entrance of Baltimore’s Ft. McHenry Tunnel snarls traffic on I-95

BALTIMORE - A tractor-trailer fire near the entrance to Baltimore’s Ft. McHenry Tunnel early Thursday morning snarled traffic on Interstate-95.
The fire occurred along the southbound lanes of I-95, just before the tunnel entrance. Images show heavy flames enveloping the vehicle and an overhead sign. All southbound lanes of I-95 have been closed at the tunnel entrance.
Officials say the crash involved a fuel leak. Traffic is being detoured southbound at Exit 56 (Keith Avenue).
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
