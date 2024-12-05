Expand / Collapse search

Tractor-trailer fire near entrance of Baltimore’s Ft. McHenry Tunnel snarls traffic on I-95

Updated  December 5, 2024 8:34am EST
FOX 5 DC

BALTIMORE - A tractor-trailer fire near the entrance to Baltimore’s Ft. McHenry Tunnel early Thursday morning snarled traffic on Interstate-95.

The fire occurred along the southbound lanes of I-95, just before the tunnel entrance. Images show heavy flames enveloping the vehicle and an overhead sign. All southbound lanes of I-95 have been closed at the tunnel entrance.

Officials say the crash involved a fuel leak. Traffic is being detoured southbound at Exit 56 (Keith Avenue).

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tractor-trailer fire near entrance of Baltimore’s Ft. McHenry Tunnel snarls traffic on I-95 (MDOT)