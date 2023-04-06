Tractor-trailer driver struck, killed by vehicle on shoulder on I-95 in Maryland

A tractor-trailer driver was struck and killed by a passing vehicle that veered onto the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Harford County Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. along the southbound lanes of I-95 in Abingdon. Authorities say the driver, 22-year-old Rajwinder Singh of Hicksville, New York was on the should of the roadway walking from the rear of the truck to the front after it became disabled.

At the same time, a black 2017 Toyota Camry traveled out of the lanes and onto the shoulder where it struck him.

The driver of the Camry, 19-year-old Abbas Zaheer of Roosevelt, New York remained at the scene. Police say there were three passengers in the vehicle with Zaheer at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed for three hours. The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Police say charges in the case are pending at this time.