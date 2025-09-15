A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major delays on the outer loop of Interstate 495 early Monday morning.

Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on American Legion Bridge

The collision was reported around 6 a.m. near the American Legion Bridge, where two right lanes and the shoulder remain blocked. Traffic is backing up quickly, with delays stretching over an hour.

Drivers heading toward Montgomery County or Northern Virginia should expect significant slowdowns and consider alternate routes. A fuel spill may increase delays.