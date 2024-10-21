Expand / Collapse search

Tractor-trailer crash scatters debris on roadway slowing Monday morning commute in Columbia

Updated  October 21, 2024 9:58am EDT
COLUMBIA, Md. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major delays on Monday morning in the Columbia area.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of MD-32 between Broken Land Parkway and I-95.

The crash caused debris to scatter across parts of the roadway. It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

