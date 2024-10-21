Tractor-trailer crash scatters debris on roadway slowing Monday morning commute in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing major delays on Monday morning in the Columbia area.
The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of MD-32 between Broken Land Parkway and I-95.
The crash caused debris to scatter across parts of the roadway. It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Image 1 of 5
▼
Tractor-trailer crash scatters debris on roadway slowing Monday morning commute in Columbia