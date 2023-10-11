Expand / Collapse search

Tractor trailer crash involving multiple vehicles causing delays near Marine Corps Base Quantico

QUANTICO, Va. - A tractor trailer crash involving several vehicles is creating major delays Wednesday morning near Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The crash was reported along the northbound lanes of Interstate-95 just before the base in Stafford County near exit 148

FOX 5's Erin Como says all lanes have been blocked in the northbound lanes. Delays extend from VA-610/Garrisonville Road in Stafford. Express Lanes are open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

