Tractor-trailer bursts into flames on I-95 in Fairfax County

A tractor-trailer burst into flames early Friday, backing up traffic for miles along Interstate 95 in Virginia and disrupting the morning commute.

The fire broke out on the southbound lanes of I-95 in Fairfax County just before the Lorton Road exit. Images shared on social media show the truck, which appeared to be transporting vehicles, engulfed in flames and off the roadway.

Several southbound lanes were shut down as crews responded, and delays spilled into the northbound side as well.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

