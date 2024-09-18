Toys for Tots faces uncertain future without storage facility in Montgomery County

article

One of Montgomery County’s largest holiday toy drives, Toys for Tots, may be canceled this year if organizers are unable to secure a storage space for the thousands of gifts they collect annually for children in need.

Elizabeth Scott, the Montgomery County Coordinator for Toys for Tots, said her team is in a desperate search for a facility to store the donated toys, which are distributed to families across the county.

Last year, the local chapter provided more than 22,000 children with gifts, but without a location to store this year’s donations, the charity may be unable to serve any children.

"We will not have a toy giveaway for the needy children of Montgomery County," Scott said.

Toys for Tots collects thousands of unwrapped gifts from drop boxes placed at grocery stores and office buildings throughout the county. Typically, these donations are stored in a warehouse or vacant space until they are distributed during the holiday season.

"Without a building to hold it in, we cannot have a toy drive in Montgomery County," Scott said.

The storage facility that housed the toys last year is currently under construction, leaving Scott and her team scrambling for a replacement. Despite reaching out to businesses since June, Scott has encountered repeated rejections.

"They say, ‘No, we are not interested.’ They just come out and tell me that, and I try to explain to them the importance," Scott said.

For decades, Toys for Tots has been a vital resource for families in need, ensuring that every child in the community has a gift to open on Christmas morning. Last year alone, the Montgomery County chapter distributed 44,000 gifts.

"We are not hurting ourselves; we are hurting these children. These children are innocent," Scott emphasized.

Scott is now calling on local businesses, churches, nonprofits, and county leaders to help secure a space, at least 5,000 square feet, by Oct. 1. She specifically appealed to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

"Mr. Elrich, he said all these children in MoCo were his. I say put your foot where your mouth is, or whatever you want to do. Let’s work together to make this happen," Scott said.

Despite the challenge, the demand for Toys for Tots has already begun.

Scott said she has been receiving calls from community members asking for donation boxes, but she cannot distribute them until a storage facility is secured.

Montgomery County officials said they are aware of the situation and are working to assist.

If you or someone you know can donate a space for the next three months, let FOX 5 know, and we will connect you with the local Toys for Tots chapter.