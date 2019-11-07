Tow-truck driver killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run

A tow-truck operator was walking back to his vehicle on a Prince George’s County roadway when he was struck and killed in a hit-and-run, according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators say the 63-year-old man – who has not been identified – had been responding to a disabled vehicle in the area of Branch Avenue and Coventry Way in Temple Hills Wednesday night at around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck after loading the disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the road.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 News app for local breaking news alerts on-the-go

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is still investigating.

On Thursday, police released an image of the suspect's alleged vehicle that may have been involved in the crash.

They describe the vehicle as a 1999-2007 white/beige Cadillac Escalade. Police say the SUV may have damage on its passenger side.

Advertisement

If you have any information that might help State Police in their investigation, call (301) 568-8101.



