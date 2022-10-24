Tourists stuck 200 feet underground after Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breaks

Five people touring the Grand Canyon Caverns over the weekend became stuck underground after the elevator that took them more than 200 feet down broke.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Oct. 24.

There is a hotel and restaurant inside the caverns, so the tourists are doing OK, given the situation.

The issue with the elevator appears to be mechanical and if technicians can't fix the elevator, the sheriff's office will use a rope rescue to get the tourists out.