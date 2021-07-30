Mother of newborn baby arrested, charged after child found abandoned in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police have arrested and charged the mother of a newborn baby after the child was abandoned in Glen Burnie earlier this month.

Police responded to the 600 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie on July 14 around 6:15 a.m. for a report of an abandoned newborn baby. A concerned citizen had called 911 upon being told and also heard the sound of a crying baby coming from within a small wooded area.

READ MORE: Missing 58-year-old Maryland woman found dead; police suspect homicide

Upon arrival officers carefully removed the infant and carried her to paramedics on scene. The newborn was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Multiple items of evidence were collected at the scene of the abandonment. A canvass of the area was conducted in which valuable information was developed by citizens possibly identifying the mother of the newborn.

The person of interest was located and brought to the Child Abuse Unit to be interviewed. Based on her interview, she was positively identified as the mother of the newborn baby who had abandoned the infant in the wooded area.

It was at that time police summoned medical assistance for her where she was treated at a local area hospital and offered crisis intervention as well as other county resources.

READ MORE: Suspected gunman in death of Naval Academy mom charged with murder, police say

The suspect, identified as Olivia Dee Rose Thompson, 19, has been charged with Attempt First and Second Degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault, First and Second Degree Child Abuse, Neglect of a Minor, Reckless Endangerment and Desertion of a Minor Child.

Thompson was taken into custody Friday without incident. The newborn baby in this case is still doing well and is healthy.

The Anne Arundel County Police wants to stress to all that in Maryland, no one ever has to abandon a newborn baby. Under the Safe Haven law, a distressed parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their infant can safely give up custody of their baby, no questions asked.

Newborns can be left at hospitals or law enforcement stations. A parent or another adult with the approval of the mother has up to 10 days from the birth to invoke Safe Haven anonymously and safely leave a baby with a responsible adult at a designated location. A person who invokes Safe Haven is immune from civil liability or criminal prosecution provided the child is unharmed.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Even though an arrest has been made, this is still an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.