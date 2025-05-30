Tornado watch issued for parts of Virginia, West Virginia

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of central Virginia through the eastern West Virginia panhandle.

What we know:

The Tornado Watches are in effect for the following areas until 8:00 p.m.

Grant County

Clarke County

Frederick County

Greene County

Madison County

Page County

Rappahannock County

Shenandoah County

Warren County

Berkeley County

Hampshire County

Hardy County

Jefferson County

Morgan County

Friday night severe weather forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to push through the D.C. area Friday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch beginning at 7 p.m. for the District and areas along the I-95 corridor in central Maryland and northern Virginia. Some locations could see up to four inches of rainfall.

Instability in the region is up thanks to higher than expected temperatures throughout the day. A deepening wave of surface low pressure will be passing just to the west of our region. Tornado potential has raised from 2% to 5%, which is higher than normal for the D.C. area.

The most severe weather should be expected around 3pm to 6pm to the west of D.C., and then from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. closer to D.C. and to the east.

The highest risk for tornado warnings Friday night will be from the I-66 corridor and south, Southern MD, Northern VA, and the northern Neck.

In addition, heavy rains in thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding, in addition to a standard damaging wind threat.

What's next:

Additional watches to the east are likely, according to NWS.