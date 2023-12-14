Top prosecutors in Prince George’s County, Baltimore announce joint effort to tackle juvenile crime

A joint effort between two of Maryland’s top prosecutors is underway to tackle juvenile crime in both the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metro areas.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates made their joint announcement Thursday in Annapolis.

Both are lobbying for new legislation that will target the increase in juvenile offenses seen in both jurisdictions, including changing the limitations of the child interrogation and juvenile probation laws. They will also push to expand the gang statute and support creating a felony domestic abuser database.

"Changing the laws attached to these issues will give us the tools we need to more effectively prosecute cases and make our communities safer," Braveboy said.

State's Attorneys Bates and Braveboy will be mutually supporting the following legislation in Annapolis this year:

Juvenile Dispositions – Increasing the probationary period of a misdemeanor involving a juvenile illegally wearing, carrying, and/or transporting a firearm OR knowing and willfully taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s lawful custody, control, or consent from six TO EIGHTEEN MONTHS while also increasing the probationary period of those found guilty of violent felonies from two to four years maximum.

Enable a juvenile magistrate to hear cases involving a juvenile charged with illegally possessing a firearm or any auto theft related cases, ensuring that these misdemeanor cases are heard before the courts within 24 hours of charging (excluding weekends and holidays) so the courts can access the juvenile in question. The courts shall inform the Department of Juvenile Services, The State's Attorney's Office, and defense counsel of this "special".

Also making changes to MD. CODE &3-9a-19.6 that grants authority to judges to impose penalties for technical violations, including failure to comply with court-ordered treatment and/or services or non-compliance with other conditions of probation.

GPS Home Monitoring/House Arrest – In conjunction with Mayor Brandon Scott’s legislation around electronic home monitoring, any juvenile found to have violated or breached the contract or perimeter of their home monitoring agreement, the Department of Juvenile Services shall have 24-hours to notify the courts, the prosecutor’s office and defense counsel of said breach.

Parent Responsibility Act – Mandating the Department of Juvenile Services institute a CINS petition when a juvenile violates home monitoring and a parent or legal guardian fails to inform the courts about their child’s violation, and possibly add truancy violations to this legislative act to ensure parents are held responsible for their child’s actions.

Motion to Modify – For adult cases, eliminating the five year cap on motions to modify to allow for the one time modification to be filed anytime during a person’s sentence.

Maryland’s next legislative session begins January 10, 2024.