'Top Chef' star Padma Lakshmi chugs tequila upon learning kid's school closed for year

Padma Lakshmi turned to alcohol on Friday after learning that her daughter will not be returning to school until the fall.

The "Top Chef" host has been sharing plenty of cooking videos during her time in quarantine but she switched up the format ahead of the weekend to teach her followers how to perfect a margarita right at home.

"Just found out #littlehands won't be going back to school until September - Wait until the end #TGIF," Lakshmi captioned the post.

Lakshmi's bartending skills were on full display as she walked her followers through the recipe, which called for muddling together cucumber, chili and lime juice.

"We've been making a lot of cooking videos but it's day 175 of quarantine so I thought we could all use a drink," she joked.

The TV personality added tequila, agave and a splash of sparkling water and stressed the importance of drinking responsibly while shaking it all together.

"You don't want to get too drunk," she says to the camera.

Upon her first sip, however, Lakshmi admitted her drink could use "a little more tequila." She then grabbed a hold of her bottle of tequila and at the last minute made an aggressive change of plans.

"Actually, f--k it," Lakshmi said as she lifted the bottle to her face.

Lakshmi then chugged tequila straight from the bottle for a total of 12 seconds.

The hilarious clip ended with Lakshmi letting out a big sigh and wiping her chin.

Lakshmi has been at home with her 10-year-old daughter, Krishna.

The 49-year-old star has been candid with fans throughout the coronavirus pandemic, often taking to her social media for some entertainment. Last month, Lakshmi admitted her daughter inspired her to participate in Tik Tok videos, which led to the 49-year-old dancing alone in her bathroom for "quarantine soul train" performance.

She also caught some heat for her quarantine outfits of choice. In one cooking segment, the star was criticized for not wearing a bra, prompting her to speak up and defend her attire.

"I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I'm wearing two today," Lakshmi wrote.