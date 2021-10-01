Top 5 videos on YouTube from FOX 5 DC this week

From Gabby Petito case updates to dangerous TikTok challenges and Zebras on the loose in Maryland, here are the top five videos on YouTube from FOX 5 DC this week.

TikTok challenge 'devious licks' causes Virginia school to shut down some bathrooms

VIDEO: Zebras remain on the loose in Upper Marlboro

Video: DC police looking for gunmen who jumped out of a car and opened fire in Ivy City



Video of Six Flags America Fright Fest chaos, violence prompts Prince George's County police probe

Brian Laundrie manhunt: Dog the Bounty Hunter sends in the K-9 unit

