Top 5 videos on YouTube from FOX 5 DC this week
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - From Gabby Petito case updates to dangerous TikTok challenges and Zebras on the loose in Maryland, here are the top five videos on YouTube from FOX 5 DC this week.
TikTok challenge 'devious licks' causes Virginia school to shut down some bathrooms
VIDEO: Zebras remain on the loose in Upper Marlboro
Video: DC police looking for gunmen who jumped out of a car and opened fire in Ivy City
Video of Six Flags America Fright Fest chaos, violence prompts Prince George's County police probe
Brian Laundrie manhunt: Dog the Bounty Hunter sends in the K-9 unit
