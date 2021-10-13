Thieves need mere seconds to steal your car, Prince George’s County police warn

Prince George’s County police have released a video to warn drivers that thieves only need seconds to steal your car.

The surveillance video – recorded at a Temple Hills gas station – shows a driver exit his vehicle and walk toward the store.

Moments after the driver has turned his back, an alleged thief can be seen sneaking out of another car and into the victim’s driver’s seat.

When the man turns around before heading into the shop, the car is gone.

According to police, the county has had reports of 561 jump-in thefts in 2021 alone. At the same time last year, they had 347.

"No matter where you are – in front of your home, at a store or any business – never leave your car running unattended. Criminals are looking for these vehicles to steal," police said in a press release that accompanied the video.

