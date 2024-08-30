Expand / Collapse search

Toddler's death linked to fentanyl, meth in DC

Published  August 30, 2024 5:03pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - How does a 2-year-old get their hands on Fentanyl and methamphetamine? 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are trying to figure out who supplied those illicit drugs to 2-year-old Amiri Royal Bynum back in May – after the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner recently determined that was the cause of his death. 

On the morning of May 27, officers responded to a call reporting an unconscious child in a Northwest apartment building. When they arrived, they found Amiri unresponsive. 

D.C. Fire and EMS officials attempted to save his life, but he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. 

This week, the D.C. Office ruled Amiri's death a homicide due to intoxication. 

Detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward. There is currently a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the child's death. 

In a press release, MPD said that they "plan to bring justice for Amiri Royal Bynum."