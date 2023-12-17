Toddler injured in shooting in DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a toddler was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C.
Officers responded to the 100 block of 56th Pl SE, just after 11 a.m. Sunday where they found a juvenile male victim inside a home with a gunshot wound.
He was conscious and breathing and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No additional information about what led up to the shooting or the boy's condition has been released at this time.
