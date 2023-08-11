Authorities in Montgomery County are asking the public for help identifying a toddler who was found on a Germantown street corner.

Police say a two-year-old girl was found around 10:14 a.m. in the area of Forest Brook Road and Brittania Circle.

Toddler found on Germantown street corner; police seek help identifying (Montgomery County Police)

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who can identify the girl or can help locate her family is asked to contact police.

In the District, police say a young boy, approximately three-years-old, was found around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of MLK Avenue in the southeast.