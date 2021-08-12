Police: Toddler dies after 4-car crash in Springfield

A two-year-old child has died weeks after being injured in a four-car pile-up in Springfield.

Police were called around 10:40 a.m. on July 29 to a four-car crash on Backlick Road near Barta Road. The driver of a 2007 Lincoln Town Car was traveling north on Backlick Road with the child unrestrained, sitting on the driver’s lap.

As the driver went through the intersection at Barta Road, the car drifted toward the center median and hit a traffic signal pole. The car traveled into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a 2017 Ford F-150 then colliding head-on with a 2019 Ford F-350. The F-350 then rolled backward into a 2018 Mercedes GLE 350.

The driver and child in the Lincoln Town Car and the driver of the F-350 were all taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child remained hospitalized since the crash and sadly passed away Wednesday night. Both drivers were treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives say a child safety seat was not present in the Lincoln Town Car.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver, but detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if drugs were a factor. The case remains an active investigation and charges are anticipated for the driver of the Lincoln Town Car.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type "FCCS" plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click here.

This is the seventh non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County to date in 2021.