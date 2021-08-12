Masks mandated indoors in all Virginia schools: health officials

All students and staff members in Virginia schools will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, health officials announced on Thursday.

The order goes into effect immediately for both public and private K through 12 schools.

The order has been issued amid soaring COVID-19 cases nationwide, accelerated by the arrival of the Delta variant.

A similar order was issued in the District in July.

The Centers for Disease Control adjusted its guidance for masks for vaccinated people in July as cases climbed.

Multiple counties in the Commonwealth are currently rated as having "substantial" or "high" risk of transmission.