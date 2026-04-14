TMZ DC launches in nation's capital

TMZ, the tabloid website known for celebrity breaking news and interviews, is expanding into Washington, D.C., with a new team assigned to track lawmakers and political figures.

What we know:

According to the site, three staffers, Charlie Cotton, Jacob Wasserman and Jakson Buhaj, started in the District this week as TMZ DC.

"So we're in D.C. ... on the hunt for good stories. We're also going to explore the intersection between pop culture and politics. We have a lot in store in that department!" TMZ wrote in an online post announcing their arrival. "So lawmakers and staffers in D.C., look for Jacob, Charlie and Jakson. They are nice enough guys, generally smart and sometimes even charming."

The team is expected to post content daily. They have already begun sharing paparazzi‑style photos of lawmakers away from Capitol Hill during the record‑long partial government shutdown.