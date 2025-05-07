Title IX investigation sparks controversy in Loudoun County locker room privacy case

Attorneys for a Loudoun County teen say he is under investigation for sexual harassment after what they say was an innocent exchange in the locker room.

The 15-year-old sophomore attends Stone Bridge High School. He and his family are represented by the Founding Freedoms Law Center.

Virginia's governor and Attorney General announced an investigation in Loudoun County Public Schools over a reported incident in a school locker room. The governor is calling this case a "violation" of student privacy.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is asking Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools’ conduct. It stems from allegations from several teen boys and their parents.

The parents say the school district launched a Title IX investigation after the boys questioned why a girl was in the boys' locker room at Stone Bridge High School. One of the boys was recorded saying he was "uncomfortable."

The boys say the student in question also recorded the group's reaction in the locker room. FOX 5 is told the student identifies as male but presents as female.

Gov. Youngkin has called the allegations alarming, writing in a statement,

"Students who express legitimate concerns about sharing locker rooms with individuals of the opposite biological sex should not be subjected to harassment or discrimination claims."

Loudoun County disputes the allegations, telling FOX 5 that some of the information is false or misleading saying, "they would not investigate or discipline students based on personal opinions," but that they do investigate when student behavior violates the student rights and responsibilities handbook and student code of conduct.

"I'm here to speak on behalf of my son who has been wrongfully accused of a Title IX violation. In truth he is a victim of a Title IX violation – ignored and unsupported by the very system that is supposed to protect him,’ said Rena Smith, mom of the student being investigated.

"We need clear and consistent policies that create trust and not confusion for students, parents and staff," said Seth Wolfe, father of the student under investigation.

During the public comment, parents questioned if the student, who is accused of recording the group of boys in the locker room, is being investigated.

Right now, it is unclear and the school district says it can't comment on specifics due to privacy laws.