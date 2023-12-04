'Time to pass the baton': Alexandria mayor Justin Wilson will not run for reelection in 2024

After five years as the mayor of Alexandria, Justin Wilson will not run for reelection next year.

"Well, you know, these jobs are never forever," Wilson told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell in an interview Monday. "It's time to pass the baton."

Wilson was first elected Mayor of Alexandria in 2018 and reelected in 2021. He also served on the City Council for eight years, including as Vice Mayor.

"Government requires a constant refresh of new ideas and new energy, and it's time to give someone else an opportunity to do that in Alexandria," he said. "So, I'm excited to do that."

Wilson was in charge during the COVID-19 pandemic and oversaw the city's investments in infrastructure, schools, and the redevelopment of Landmark Mall. He was also mayor for the opening of the new Potomac Yard Metro station.

"A lot more sleep, a lot more time with my family, and a heck of a lot more travel," he said when asked about his future plans. "And I'm looking forward to doing all of that."

He also dismissed any talk of running for political office elsewhere. "I got nothing. Nothing planned any time in the future. I'm a local government guy and so I like the work that we've done here at the local government level."