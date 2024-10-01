Tim Walz quotes Bible verse Matthew 25:40 during VP Debate

article

During Tuesday night’s Vice Presidential Debate in New York City, Democratic nominee Tim Walz quoted a Bible verse while addressing immigration.

"I don’t talk about my faith a lot," said Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, "but Matthew 25:40 talks about ‘To the least amongst us, you do unto me.’ I think that’s true of most Americans."

Walz used the verse to emphasize a humane approach to handling the U.S. border crisis. He argued that most Americans want the issue to be addressed in an organized manner and expressed support for a bipartisan Senate border bill that former President Donald Trump opposed.

Matthew 25:40

The verse Walz referenced, Matthew 25:40, reads in the King James Bible: "And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me."

Walz framed the bill as a solution that would bring order to immigration, while also caring for those most vulnerable.

Walz's simplified version of the popular verse still retains the meaning: that the way we treat the most vulnerable or marginalized individuals is a reflection of how we treat Christ himself.