Tidal Basin construction to impact Cherry Blossom

The Brief D.C.’s cherry blossoms have reached stage four, with peak bloom estimated to be roughly a week from now. Peak bloom is projected between March 28 and March 31, lasting about 10 days, weather permitting.



The first day of Spring also kicks off the start of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The National Park Service has predicted peak bloom from March 28 to April 1, but there are plenty of festivities kicking off to celebrate the new season.

With the Tidal Basin receiving a facelift, enjoying the cherry blossoms could look a little different this year.

According to FOX 5's Bob Barnard, a new sea wall is being built between the Jefferson and the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorials.

This project required the National Park Service to take down 148 trees. Roughly 269 new trees will be planted when the work is complete next spring.

"The flow should not be impacted. The entire walkway around the tidal basin is still open this year. At a couple of points where there's some fencing, it's going to narrow, but we specifically designed it with cherry blossom season in mind so that there wouldn't be dead ends and everybody having to go the other way and cross out. All the trails are open. All the roads are open," said Mike Litterst with the National Park Service.

Despite a few changes, the entire walkway around the basin remains open.