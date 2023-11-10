TI brings Haha Mafia to Bethesda Theater for a night of comedy

Rapper and entrepreneur T.I. is bringing his comedy collective HaHa Mafia to Bethesda Theater on Sunday for a night filled with jokes.

During an interview on FOX 5's "LION Lunch Hour," the "Bring Em'" Out rapper said that he's always had a love and respect for the craft of comedy.

"One of my partners, Haha Mafia member, KDubb, was running an open mic, and just kind of threw me on stage without my knowledge, out of sheer spite, and I got my first couple laughs and fell in love with it. I've been doing it ever since," he explained.

So far, Tip has hit the stage solo in his hometown of Atlanta, at Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam in Los Angeles, and at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This year, he and the HaHa Mafia have traveled to Philadelphia, Arizona, Ohio, Florida, Hawaii, and North Carolina, and now they're bringing their funny business to Bethesda, Maryland.

Comedians Kelly KDubb, Erica Duchess, and Ronnie Jordan will join T.I. on Sunday, Nov. 12 for two shows at Bethesda Theater. To purchase tickets, click here.

Check out more details below: