Thunderbird founding members, twin brothers honored with dual US Air Force flyover

A special flyover at Arlington National Cemetery honored twin brothers who were founding members of the original Thunderbird team.

Lt. Gen. Charles "Buck" Pattillo and Maj. Gen. Cuthbert "Bill" Pattillo were recognized Wednesday in the rare dual service by the U.S. Air Force.

Not only were the brothers founding members, they were the last members of the original team to pass away.

The ceremony displayed full Military Honors by the Air Force Honor Guard. The flyover also corresponds with the week-long celebration for the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.