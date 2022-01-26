Expand / Collapse search

Three teenagers arrested for shooting at each other in Northeast DC

Washington, D.C.
A 13-year-old juvenile male, a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 15-year-old juvenile male have been arrested after a shoot out took place in Northeast D.C. Wednesday. Three firearms have also been recovered by D.C. police.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have arrested three teenagers after gunshots were fired in a Northeast, D.C. neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.  

According to police, the suspects were shooting at each other near New York Avenue and Florida Avenue. 

Police arrived in the area around 2:42 p.m. and arrested a 13-year-old juvenile male, and a 14-year-old juvenile male. They also confiscated three weapons, police stated in a news release.

Hours later, police announced they arrested a third suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile male. 

One D.C. police officer reported that he suffered a minor injury attempting to pursue the teenagers on foot. 