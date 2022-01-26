Three teenagers arrested for shooting at each other in Northeast DC

D.C. police have arrested three teenagers after gunshots were fired in a Northeast, D.C. neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the suspects were shooting at each other near New York Avenue and Florida Avenue.

Police arrived in the area around 2:42 p.m. and arrested a 13-year-old juvenile male, and a 14-year-old juvenile male. They also confiscated three weapons, police stated in a news release.

Hours later, police announced they arrested a third suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile male.

One D.C. police officer reported that he suffered a minor injury attempting to pursue the teenagers on foot.