Threats targeting Black students at Middletown Middle School made on social media

Threats specifically targeting Black students were made on social media Wednesday, causing the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to respond to Middletown Middle School.

Officials responded around 9 a.m. after the threats were posted on Instagram and Snapchat.

FCSO deputies assisted school administrators in immediately identifying multiple suspects and took the proper steps to ensure the school and Middletown community was safe.

FCSO, in coordination with FCPS administration, did not evacuate the school or put it in a lockdown or lockout status at any time during the day.

Deputies are currently conducting a full investigation and will determine if the acts constitute violations of criminal law and if so, criminal charges will be forthcoming. Additionally, FCPS may enact their own disciplinary actions.

At this point, the suspects will be treated as juveniles and as such their names and other identifying information will not be released.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-025423.