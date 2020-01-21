Thousands express concern for former NBA player Delonte West after troubling video goes viral

Thousands of people expressed concern for former NBA player Delonte West on Tuesday, 24 hours after a video was posted online showing West handcuffed, shirtless, and rambling on the side of a Prince George’s County road.

“Based on the video that I find and I know you find troubling, I’ve asked our mental health capacity to reach out to the individuals involved in this and to do a follow up,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at an early evening press conference.

He’s far from alone. West’s former teammate Jameer Nelson tweeted that he hopes West seeks the proper help. Then their old college coach Phil Martelli echoed those concerns, along with so many others. But it all raises the question – if you feel as though someone needs help, where do you go to get it?

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

To find out the answer, FOX 5 DC reached out to Angela Kimball, the national director of advocacy and public policy for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The group has more than 600 local affiliates across the country, and for very good reason.

“So many Americans, about 60 million children and adults live with a mental health condition,” Kimball said. “You’re not alone.”

Whether you’re the person seeking help or if you’re looking for help on behalf of a loved one, Kimball recommended calling the NAMI HelpLine.

“When somebody calls a helpline what they’re going to get is a trained peer, somebody who is a family member or somebody who is living with a mental health condition whose been trained to understand about different mental health conditions, about the range of resources that are out there, about connections to treatment options in a local area,” she explained.

And above all else, Kimball stressed that no matter what you or a loved one is going through, help is out there.

“It can be so hard to see somebody in crisis, but it is possible to see the light on the other side,” she said. “People do get better and I hope everybody who’s watching remembers that and reaches out for help.”

The following resources (and accompanying descriptions) were provided by NAMI:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – Call 800-273-TALK (8255). If you or someone you know is in crisis—whether they are considering suicide or not—please call the toll-free Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.



The NAMI HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 am–6 pm, ET. 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org. The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health conditions, their family members and caregivers, mental health providers and the public. HelpLine staff and volunteers are experienced, well-trained and able to provide guidance.

• They understand, many from their own experiences, listen and offer support.

• They are informed on NAMI Programs, NAMI Support Groups and locate your local NAMI Affiliate.

• They are trained to help identify the best resource options for your individual concern.

• They are knowledgeable and a source of accurate information about relevant topics.

• They care.



"Navigating a Mental Health Crisis: A NAMI Resource Guide for Those Experiencing a Mental Health Emergency" (Crisis Guide) provides important, potentially life-saving information for people experiencing mental health crises and their loved ones. This guide outlines what can contribute to a crisis, warning signs that a crisis is emerging, strategies to help de-escalate a crisis, available resources and so much more.



NAMI Basics On Demand is also guided by parents and family members with lived experience but is self-paced and available 24/7. OnDemand offers the flexibility of participating in the course on your schedule. Both formats provide identical information, strategies and the opportunity to connect with other parents and caregivers.

NAMI Basics Covers:

• The impact mental health conditions can have on your entire family

• Different types of mental health care professionals, available treatment options and therapies

• An overview of the public mental health care, school and juvenile justice systems and resources to help you navigate these systems

• How to advocate for your loved one’s rights at school and in health care settings

• How to prepare for and respond to crisis situations (self-harm, suicide attempts, etc.)

• The importance of taking care of yourself