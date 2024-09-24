Thousands of crime victims march on Capitol Hill, demand more support for survivors

article

Thousands of crime victims and their families took to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, demanding that lawmakers focus more on the impact violent crime has on victims and their communities.

The march, organized by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ), brought together over 3,000 people from 30 states for the first-ever Crime Survivors Speak March.

Participants say they are frustrated by the lack of attention given to the toll crime takes on victims and their families.

Lanaisha Edwards, who lost two brothers to violence, said, "Unfortunately, this is happening a lot to Black and brown people. We want to support our communities, and we don't like the trouble that’s plaguing them."

The event started at Union Square with a march that led to a rally at the Capitol, where victims and advocates spoke about their experiences.

Shanta Scott, a mother whose son was murdered, explained why she continues to fight for change.

"The reason why I push forward to move empowerment is because of the love I have for my son," she said.

Brenda Glass, a crime trauma counselor, highlighted how often victims are overlooked.

"Most of us, including myself as a crime victim, are underserved and less likely to recover in a positive way," Glass said.

The march aimed to bring people together who often feel isolated after experiencing trauma.

Danny Montes of CSSJ emphasized the importance of this gathering: "A lot of times, people feel like they are the only ones dealing with this issue, but we are building support to let them know, ‘Hey! You are not alone!’"

The march was followed by a concert honoring crime victims and their families. Performers included Doug E. Fresh, Ledisi, Lloyd, and DJ QuickSilva.

Organizers say they hope this event will bring more attention to the need for victim therapy and financial help.

In addition to the march and rally, advocates met one-on-one with members of Congress to push for funding to support programs that help crime survivors. They argue that while anti-crime efforts are important, too often the needs of victims are forgotten.

"We can’t just focus on punishing crime without addressing the healing and recovery of those affected by it," said Aswad Thomas, Vice President of the Alliance for Safety and Justice.

The march comes at a time when crime and public safety are central issues in the upcoming election. Advocates are calling for a shift in policy that prioritizes healing, prevention, and support for crime victims.