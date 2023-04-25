Thomas Jefferson High School students win top prize in international math competition

A group of five students from just won a prestigious international MathWorks Math Modeling competition.

They competed against nearly 3,000 other students for almost 14 consecutive hours, and they walked away with the top prize of $20,000.

Featured article

For this year's math modeling challenge problem, teams had to consider the factors leading to the growth of e-bike sales and its long-term impact on society.

The judges said the team from Thomas Jefferson High "presented good critical and analytical thinking" and had "fresh and creative ideas."