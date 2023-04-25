Expand / Collapse search

Thomas Jefferson High School students win top prize in international math competition

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Virginia Schools
FOX 5 DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A group of five students from just won a prestigious international MathWorks Math Modeling competition. 

They competed against nearly 3,000 other students for almost 14 consecutive hours, and they walked away with the top prize of $20,000. 

Featured

Thomas Jefferson High School students launch satellite on SpaceX rocket
article

Thomas Jefferson High School students launch satellite on SpaceX rocket

Students from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology spent seven years creating a satellite from scratch, and on Saturday it blasted off towards space!

For this year's math modeling challenge problem, teams had to consider the factors leading to the growth of e-bike sales and its long-term impact on society. 

The judges said the team from Thomas Jefferson High "presented good critical and analytical thinking" and had "fresh and creative ideas." 