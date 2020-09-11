This simple computer trick could make distance learning easier for students and parents

article

If your child is using a Google Chromebook for distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, there's a simple keyboard shortcut that may make the experience a little bit easier.

A recent post that's gaining traction on social media says students can easily split their screens by pressing down the ALT and left or right bracket keys at the same time on the Chromebooks.

Doing so can make it easier for them to tune into their virtual lessons and do their schoolwork at the same time!