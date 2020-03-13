Third 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case confirmed in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Loudoun County health officials confirmed on Friday that a third "presumptive positive" case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in a resident.
The patient is a male in his 30s, and the department is still investigating the source of the infection.
He is currently being treated at a local hospital.
The first and second cases in Loudoun County were confirmed earlier in the week.
Those two cases were linked to one another, according to county officials.