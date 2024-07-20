Third dog death under investigation at pet store in Virginia

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is investigating the death of a third dog at the PetSmart PetsHotel in Potomac Yard.

The agency was originally contacted on July 1, 2024, regarding the death of a dog while being boarded at the PetSmart PetsHotel located at 3351 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA. There has been an active investigation to determine what led to the dog’s passing. An autopsy was an animal autopsy done. The results have yet to be determined.

Featured article

According to officials, PetSmart has been cooperating with the investigation.

Since the initial complaint, there have been two additional individuals who have come forward with similar claims. In both cases, the two dogs experienced illnesses and subsequently died within a week of being boarded at the PetsHotel.

Officials say the dog’s bodies were cremated, so animal autopsies were unable to be performed. All three dogs boarded at the PetsHotel during the same timeframe.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.