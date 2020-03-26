Third DC police officer tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

A third member of the Metropolitan Police Department has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials confirmed Thursday.

Police Chief Peter Newsham says the member has been quarantined and is currently resting and recovering at home.

D.C. Health Department officials and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services have initiated contact tracing of the member to determine the potential spread to other personnel or the community, according to a statement.

The statement goes on to say that MPD members who may have come in contact with the officer will be notified as they are identified and provided with further instructions.

