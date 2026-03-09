Former DC officer charged with at least 10 sexual assaults in Virginia, Maryland

article

The Brief A former Metropolitan Police Department officer is being accused of multiple sexual assaults. The alleged assaults happened in Virginia and Maryland. Charges are pending.



A Maryland man, who is a former DC police officer and serial sexual assault suspect, is in custody as police continue to search for additional victims.

What we know:

Timothy Valentin, 30, is a suspect in nearly a dozen sexual assaults over a two-year span in Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland and Alexandria, Virginia.

Police say Valentin would target women on dating apps or in-person, then sexually assault them after they became incapacitated from alcohol during their date.

He is currently charged with four sexual assaults in Alexandria in 2025 and six sexual assaults in Prince George County between 2024 and 2025. In Montgomery County, Valentin allegedly sexually assaulted a victim in Takoma Park in April 2025 after meeting at Blue Sunday’s Bar & Grill in Bowie, then traveling to Society Restaurant & Lounge in Silver Spring.

Dig deeper:

Valentin, who police say has been known to use the aliases "Rico" and "Teo" with his victims, was an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department from 2017 to 2022, when he resigned.

In Alexandra, he is being charged with several offenses, including rape, sodomy, adduction, unlawful filming, aggravated sexual battery and more. Charges in Montgomery and Prince George's counties have yet to be announced.

He is currently in custody in Virginia, where he was arrested in December 2025 and denied bond this past January.

What you can do:

Police believe there may be additional victims, and are urging anyone who believes that they may have been a victim, has information regarding these incidents, or who may have gone on a date with Valentin to contact authorities.