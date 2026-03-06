Montgomery County animal shelter at 'critical capacity' for large dogs, urgent adoptions needed

article

The Brief MCASAC has exceeded capacity for large dogs after taking in 29 dogs in three days. The shelter now has more than 100 dogs in its care. Officials say urgent adoptions and fosters are needed.



Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is asking for immediate community support after reaching critical capacity for large dogs.

What we know:

From March 4 through March 6, the shelter took in 29 dogs, pushing the canine population to more than 100 animals and exceeding the facility’s capacity for care.

"We've never put out an urgent list or euthanized solely for space, but with what we're facing now, that possibility is hanging over our heads," said MCASAC Community Relations Manager Maria Anselmo.

Officials say dogs are arriving faster than staff and volunteers can safely place them, and kennel space is extremely limited.

How to adopt

MCASAC is urging residents interested in adopting a large dog to visit during open hours:

Tuesday–Friday: noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Adoptions are completed the same day on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are asked to bring a leash and collar and be prepared to take their new pet home immediately.

More information about the adoption process is available on the Montgomery County Animal Services website.

What you can do:

Residents who cannot adopt can still support the shelter by:

Temporarily fostering a large dog

Sharing adoption information on social media

Donating pet food

Helping reunite lost pets with their owners

Fostering is free, and MCASAC provides all necessary supplies.

The shelter is also encouraging residents who find a lost pet to temporarily care for the animal while searching for its owner before bringing it in.

Residents struggling to keep their pets are urged to explore available resources or contact MCASAC for assistance.

About the shelter

MCASAC is operated by the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services and is the county’s only open-admission municipal shelter. Animal Services officers are available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, to respond to emergencies.