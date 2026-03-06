Montgomery County animal shelter at 'critical capacity' for large dogs, urgent adoptions needed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) is asking for immediate community support after reaching critical capacity for large dogs.
What we know:
From March 4 through March 6, the shelter took in 29 dogs, pushing the canine population to more than 100 animals and exceeding the facility’s capacity for care.
"We've never put out an urgent list or euthanized solely for space, but with what we're facing now, that possibility is hanging over our heads," said MCASAC Community Relations Manager Maria Anselmo.
Officials say dogs are arriving faster than staff and volunteers can safely place them, and kennel space is extremely limited.
How to adopt
MCASAC is urging residents interested in adopting a large dog to visit during open hours:
- Tuesday–Friday: noon to 7 p.m.
- Saturday–Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
- Closed Mondays
Adoptions are completed the same day on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors are asked to bring a leash and collar and be prepared to take their new pet home immediately.
More information about the adoption process is available on the Montgomery County Animal Services website.
What you can do:
Residents who cannot adopt can still support the shelter by:
- Temporarily fostering a large dog
- Sharing adoption information on social media
- Donating pet food
- Helping reunite lost pets with their owners
Fostering is free, and MCASAC provides all necessary supplies.
The shelter is also encouraging residents who find a lost pet to temporarily care for the animal while searching for its owner before bringing it in.
Residents struggling to keep their pets are urged to explore available resources or contact MCASAC for assistance.
FIND AVAILABLE PETS TO ADOPT HERE
About the shelter
MCASAC is operated by the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services and is the county’s only open-admission municipal shelter. Animal Services officers are available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, to respond to emergencies.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.