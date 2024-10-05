Third arrest made in the fatal stabbing of 53 year old DC man

Police have arrested a third suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a D.C. man.

The suspect, 35-year-old Tommy Whack, of Hyattsville, Maryland was charged with first-degree murder while armed-felony murder.

Related article

Whack was taken into custody by police on Friday, October 4, and extradited from La Plata, Maryland. Whack was transported to the Homicide Branch and charged.

According to police, this is the third arrest in this case. In July, police arrested two women for their involvement in the murder of the victim. The two women have been accused of killing a man in D.C. and cutting off his thumb in an attempt to steal his money. According to police, the victim was one of the suspects' sugar daddy's.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Audrey Denise Miller and 22-year-old Tiffany Taylor Gray.

Related article

The body of 53-year-old Fasil Teklemariam, was found in the bedroom of his apartment on April 5, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for Miller, who investigators believe killed Teklemariam.

According to the affidavit, Teklemariam had "several" cuts to his legs and a cut on his right hand, and his right thumb had been removed. The medical examiner also reported that the victim was stabbed in the heart and suffered a fractured skull.