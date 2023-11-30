Thieves target expensive Canada Goose jackets in DC

"It is something I have to think about, just putting my jacket on," American University student Meera Hajarnis said. That’s because she was wearing a Canada Goose jacket, which has become a target for thieves.

"I know [George Washington University], Georgetown, same issue where a lot of people are just stealing these jackets out of locker rooms, classrooms," Hajarnis said.

In at least one instance, they’re stealing them at gunpoint too.

Police said three suspects hopped out of a car, pointed guns, and demanded a victim’s Canada Goose jacket just a few blocks from Dupont Circle on Tuesday night.

It has happened in the area before. Last winter, George Washington University sent out an alert about a string of jacket robberies near the school’s Foggy Bottom campus. At the time, police said they weren’t sure why the thefts were happening, but one thing that is known – the jackets aren’t cheap, with some costing upwards of $1,500.

Thursday, FOX 5 asked D.C. police if they had any advice.

"AirTags," said Commander Sylvan Altieri. "I’ve seen people use them on tool kits, suitcases, I think that’s probably the best thing you can do as far as if it gets taken, because it’s a nice way to track it."

"It’s a really scary situation, especially over just a jacket," said Hajarnis, but she added, she doesn’t plan on getting a new jacket anytime soon. "I love the jacket. So I’m really happy with it, and I hope it never gets stolen."

In the Tuesday night incident, police said the victim gave up his jacket, and the thieves got away.