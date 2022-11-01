Thieves steal power tools, lawn equipment from Our Lady of Angels Church in Woodbridge

Thieves stole power tools and lawn equipment from Our Lady of Angels Church in Woodbridge last week.

Authorities say the church in the 13000 block of Marys Way was burglarized sometime between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspects broke into a trailer and several sheds stealing power tools, a power washer, a leaf blower, a chainsaw, and multiple gas-powered edgers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.