Thieves steal another vehicle from Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in DC: police

Authorities say another vehicle was stolen from the Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in northwest D.C. Sunday less than a week after a luxury car was stolen from the same location on Christmas.

According to a police report, three suspects broke the valet lockbox Sunday and stole key fobs to five vehicles. The report says the suspects returned and allegedly assaulted one of the workers who tried to stop them from making off with a second vehicle.

Investigators say the suspects fled in a white Infiniti last seen heading eastbound along the 2000 block of L Street.

On Christmas, police say two suspects stole a Mercedes-Benz from the valet after breaking into key box. Officers say they struck another vehicle while trying to flee the scene.

The valet attendant in that case told police he was parking another vehicle when the keys were stolen from the valet's podium, which was reportedly locked. Police located the stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 in an alley, where it had been set on fire.