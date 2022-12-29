Luxury car stolen from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas: police

Two suspects stole a Mercedes-Benz from Ruth's Chris valet on Christmas, according to police.

Metro Police said the thieves broke into a valet's key box at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on 21st and L streets NW on Christmas night. The pair stole a Mercedez-Benz and attempted to flee, striking a Mazda CX5.

The valet attendant told police he was parking another vehicle when the keys were stolen from the valet's podium, which was reportedly locked.

Police located the stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 in an alley, where it had been set on fire.