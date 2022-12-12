Thief steals electric wheelchair from Bethesda apartment; $10K reward offered

Police are searching for a thief who was caught on video stealing an electric wheelchair from a Montgomery County apartment building.

Authorities say it happened October 26 the 4900 block of Hampden Lane in Bethesda.

On Monday, detectives released video of the male suspect who can be seen entering the building and taking the wheelchair from the parking garage area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-6726 or 240-773-TIPS. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.