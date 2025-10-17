Thief breaks into woman's car while she attends funeral service in Prince George's County

The Brief A Prince George's County woman says her car was broken into while she attended a funeral and visited her mother's grave. She says her purse was taken, containing $200 in cash, a silver bracelet, house keys and $185 in gift cards. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colmar Manor Police Department.



A thief broke into a woman’s car during a funeral service in Prince George's County, and she’s pleading for help to find the suspect who made off with her purse.

Annie Barton told FOX 5 that she’s filled with emotion — upset, angry and sad that someone would do this.

Barton says the car break-in happened while she was attending a heartfelt funeral ceremony at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery on Oct. 14.

She parked her car after the service and she and her fiance walked over to visit and pay tribute to her mother, who is also buried in the cemetery.

After finishing their time at the cemetery, Barton returned to the car to find significant damage to the passenger side door. Shattered glass covered the seat.

She says a car with tinted windows pulled up, and she believes someone got out, broke her car window and stole her purse, which she says contained $200 in cash, a silver bracelet, house keys and $185 in gift cards that she had received for her birthday.

She filed a report with the Colmar Manor Police Department, and is also asking anyone with information to contact them.