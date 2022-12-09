'They didn't just take some stranger's life': Police, family search for killer in Dumfries shooting

Replaying the shooting of your sibling is nothing Marty Hopson ever imagined she would have to do.

"I've probably looked at it probably 100 times," said Hopson.

She's looking at the horrific scene caught on surveillance that took her brother's life because she needs answers.

"Just looking at it trying to see if there is anything, maybe a fresh eye. My eyes, I'm not the police. But hoping maybe I can see say I seen something," Hopson adds.

Prince William County Police need the community's help identifying the person who shot and killed 44-year-old Demetrious Graham of Woodbridge on Nov. 12.

"It shows the act of the victim's vehicle is seen driving in camera view. The suspect walks up as the driver is driving and shoots at close range, multiple times. It's a pretty brazen act," said 1st. Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Police were called to the area of Williamstown Road in Dumfries about shots fired. When they arrived they found Graham's body in his car near Morgan Court.

Hopson says she doesn't understand why someone took her little brother away from her.

"Demetrious had a big heart. If he had it. You had it. He loved to cook. He loved to BBQ. He was a country boy. He loved to fish," she adds.

The U.S. Marine veteran leaves behind a son and family that is pleading with the community.

"To the person who did this, we do want you to realize that it's a hurting family here. We don't hold any unforgiveness in our heart towards you, but justice must be served," said Hopson.

Prince William County Police are currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information on this homicide.

"I want people to know that his family loved him," Hopson says. "They didn't just take some stranger's life off the street. He had a family that loved and adored him."

The police tip line is 703-792-7000.